Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,929 in the last 365 days.

Fraser Institute News Release: Canada spent more than $50 billion on corporate welfare across provinces in 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian governments spent $52 billion in 2022 subsidizing businesses across all provinces—including federal, provincial, and local spending—finds a new report published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“These subsidies for businesses—also known as corporate welfare—come with huge costs to government budgets and taxpayers while doing little if anything to stimulate economic growth,” said Tegan Hill, associate director of Alberta policy at the Fraser Institute and co-author of The Cost of Business Subsidies in Canada: Updated Edition.

In the study, business subsides include unrequited government transfers to businesses but exclude other forms of government support such as loan guarantees and direct investment.

More specifically, government spending on business subsidies more than doubled (after adjusting for inflation) from $24.5 billion in 2007 to $52 billion in 2022 (the latest year of available data).

Total provincial subsidies experienced the highest increase over the period growing from $13.2 billion in 2007 to $35.4 billion in 2022. Federal subsidies increased from $7.4 billion to $11.2 billion over the period.

“Rather than give preferential treatment to certain companies and industries, it’s high time Canada reduce business taxes and help foster a pro-economic growth environment that gives all businesses the opportunity and incentives to succeed,” said Jake Fuss, director of fiscal policy at the Fraser Institute and study co-author.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jake Fuss, Director, Fiscal Studies
Fraser Institute

Tegan Hill, Associate Director, Alberta Policy
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 Ext. 721
drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fraser Institute News Release: Canada spent more than $50 billion on corporate welfare across provinces in 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more