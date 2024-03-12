Cloudian Announces Integration with AWS Mountpoint, Expanding S3-Compatible Storage Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian today announced support for AWS Mountpoint for Amazon S3, an open-source file client. This enhancement allows data stored on Cloudian data lakes to be mounted as local file systems with seamless, high-throughput access, enabling Cloudian users to leverage the limitless capacity and scalable performance of Cloudian HyperStore through a familiar file interface.



Common use cases for AWS Mountpoint include large-scale machine learning, autonomous vehicle simulation, genomic analysis, data ingest (ETL), and image rendering.

AWS Mountpoint for Amazon S3 has revolutionized how applications interact with object storage, offering a simple, high-throughput file client that translates file operations into S3 API calls. With Cloudian's support for AWS Mountpoint, HyperStore customers can now access objects using standard file protocols, simplifying the integration of Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage into existing applications.

The integration showcases Cloudian's continuous effort to align with AWS's cutting-edge services, following the AWS Service Ready Partner status for HyperStore. Cloudian also recently announced for PyTorch an open-source S3 API connector that employs Mountpoint for S3 as the client for high throughput. These development efforts reflect Cloudian's ongoing dedication to reducing the operational overhead for organizations managing hybrid edge environments.

Key advantages of Cloudian support for AWS Mountpoint include:

Ease of Use: Native mounting of object storage buckets as local file systems, using standard Linux commands and traditional file operations. Local data access: Streamlines workflows by eliminating the need to copy data to local storage. High Performance: Simultaneous data access allows multiple clients to access data, capitalizing on the parallel processing and high throughput of Cloudian HyperStore. Consistent View: Unified view of object data through both file and object APIs.

"Cloudian's commitment to versatility in object storage is furthered by our support for AWS Mountpoint," said Jon Toor, Chief Marketing Officer of Cloudian. "By bridging the gap between local file systems and an on-prem Cloudian cluster, we are delivering on our promise to make object storage as accessible and functional as possible for our customers."

Cloudian's support for AWS Mountpoint is now available.





