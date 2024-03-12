FEBRUARY VOLUMES: CONTINUED PICK-UP ACROSS FERRY NETWORK

INVESTOR NEWS no. 17 - 12 March 2024

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in February 2024 were 15.7% above 2023 and up 11.1% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023. The month’s high organic growth reflects to some extent a relatively low activity level in February 2023.



North Sea volumes were above 2023 driven mainly by an uplift in volumes between the UK and the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark. Mediterranean volumes were above 2023 as volumes picked up on all routes, especially between southern Türkiye and Italy.

Channel volumes were also in February above 2023 driven by the Dover Strait routes as well as higher volumes between Ireland and France. Baltic Sea volumes also continued above 2023 despite reduction of capacity between Estonia and Sweden compared to 2023.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 4.9% to 39.2m from 41.3m in 2023-22. The decrease was 5.3% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in February 2024 were 69.9% above 2023 and up 16.0% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted increase was driven by more Channel passengers while the number of passengers on other routes were below 2023. The number of cars were 51.3% above 2023 and up 7.2% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 19.9% to 4.8m compared to 4.0m for 2023-22. The increase was 13.4% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes.





DFDS ferry volumes February Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,352 3,064 3,545 15.7% 43,318 41,266 39,233 -4.9% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 95 211 359 69.9% 960 4,008 4,803 19.9%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The March 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 12 April 2024 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





