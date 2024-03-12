MHMS FAREWELLS 2ND CHINA MEDICAL TEAM

In photo: Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E. Cai Weiming, MHMS, Caretaker Minister Dr Culwick Togamana and China Medical Team leader Dr Haynes Huang.

In photo: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Togamana hands over certificate to one of the CMT members.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) farewelled the China Medical Team 2 at the Iron Bottom Sound (IBS) Hotel over the weekend.

Speaking at the farewell dinner, Caretaker Minister, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Dr Culwick Togamana, thanked the China Medical Team 2 for their support and services.

Dr Togamana described them as a high-powered team of highly qualified professionals, knowledgeable, technical and skillful experts serving in various departments at the National Referral Hospital in specialised areas including the medical laboratory, urology, cardiology, nephrology and acupuncture. The team also consists of an interpreter, and a chef.

“With this great team of expertise, you stayed with us for almost a year, sacrificing your loved ones, families, wives and children, friends, and work colleagues to be with us for 12 months. It is indeed a huge sacrifice that you have made. Please convey our gratitude to your loved ones for allowing you to come over to Solomons to transfer skills, knowledge, expertise, and experience.

“Your work has not gone unnoticed. Your work conduct, ethics and professionalism at the National Referral Hospital is highly noticeable and visible particularly your performance for additional subspecialist care at the hospital”, said Dr Togamana.

The Caretaker Minister also acknowledged the team’s substantial contribution of services to SI through delivery of medical services to more than 11,000 patients, administered more than 7,000 acupuncture treatment, conduct lifesaving procedures of more than 283 critically ill patients, organized 179 medical training courses, conducted 127 urological surgeries at NRH and delivered batches of medicines worth nearly SBD$700,000.00 worth.

“Your contribution to medical services to the country is massive given the short duration of your time in our country. You went beyond in transferring skills and enhancing the capacity and capabilities of our local specialists”, said Dr Togamana.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET), Caretaker Minister Jeremiah Manele also shared similar sentiments.

“I would like to acknowledged the CMT 2 for their hard work in providing quality medical care to the people of SI and transfer of knowledge of medical care to local medical specialists. My ministry will continue to work alongside the Chinese Embassy and MHMS to bring in this field of experienced health professionals to provide medical care to Solomon Islanders.

Caretaker Minister Manele further adds the China Medical team is part of the SI-Sino/China cooperation in the health sector.

The caretaker Minister also took the opportunity to reaffirm Solomon Islands recognition of the one china policy, and assured the country will continue to work with the PRC on areas of cooperation and further deepen their bilateral relationship.

Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E. Cai Weiming, also thanked the CMT 2 for their unwavering support towards providing medical care to the people of SI. He said the Embassy will continue to work closely with MFAET and MHMS.

Meanwhile, China Medical Team leader Dr Haynes Huang expressed the team’s heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, MHMS, NRH, Chinese Embassy and the Solomon Islands Chinese Business Council.

“Your support, encouragement, and invaluable assistance have profoundly facilitated the work of the 2nd China Medical Team. Thank you for standing by us, making our journey here not just a professional endeavour but a truly memorable achievement”, said Professor Haynes.

The 3rd China Medical Team is expected to arrive in the country next week for another 12-month assignment.

Ends///…