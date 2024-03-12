Police in Western Province completed level three POM training

The capacity of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers serving in Western Province to deal with Public Order Management (POM) incidents in that Province has been boosted with the completion of an intensive POM training conducted at Gizo recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The training is to equip my officers in preparation for any public order situation that might arise in the province and as we are approaching the National General Election 2024 (NGE24) we are preparing ourselves to tackle any disorder to make sure we bring peace to the community we serve.”

PPC Lenialu says, “We have POM trainings in the previous years and to have this training as a refresher for my officers we are so fortunate and confident that it will boost the capability in carrying out our duties effectively to give public trust and confidence in us, as we mandate to protect life and property of our beloved people in Solomon Islands.”

“I want to acknowledge the Police Response Department (PRD) instructors and RSIPF- Australian Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) advisors from Honiara for their hard work and to ensure training in the province is conducted and completed successfully. I want to also thank my officers who participated in the programme for their commitment and dedication towards the training,” says PPC Lenialu.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu adds, “I assure the people of Western Province that my Police Support Unit (PSU) is ready should any situation arise that calls into question the safety and security of the communities in this province. We will continue to maintain this capability of my officers with future refresher training in POM.”

