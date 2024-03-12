Trainz Announces Major Website Overhaul to Enhance User Experi-ence and Performance
Revolutionizing Online Shopping for Model Train Enthusiasts Worldwide.USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading online retailer in the model train sector, Trainz, has announced a thorough overhaul for their website with an aim to improve online visibility. The new website intends to bring the shopping expe-rience up to date and beyond the expectations of today's customers.
A brainchild of Scott Griggs, Trainz was first founded in 1975. Since then, it has grown from a mod-est business operated out of his garage to a successful e-commerce platform with millions of dollars in sales annually. Trainz epitomizes American innovation, trust, and honesty. Located in a 20,000-square-foot building in Buford, Georgia, the company is supported by a dedicated team of over one hundred employees. Trainz has succeeded in the collectible train market by leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise to provide collectors with maximum value while ensuring transparency and satisfaction for all customers.
Scott Griggs, who transformed his early interest in Lionel trains into a successful career as the Chief Engineer at Trainz, navigated through life's challenges with passion and an entrepreneurial spirit. His interest, sparked at age 8, waned briefly but was rekindled in high school, leading him to repair and sell trains. With his parents' support, Griggs purchased the inventory of a train repair business and balanced his burgeoning enterprise with college studies.
Despite a stint at General Electric, his dedication to the model train industry persisted, culminating in the opening of The Train Works with his wife, Milinda. After facing financial difficulties, Griggs re-turned to the corporate world but maintained his passion through eBay sales, eventually founding Trainz. The site has flourished, reflecting Griggs' lasting commitment to model trains, now supported by a dedicated team and serving enthusiasts around the globe.
Customers can look forward to an improved website that loads faster and simplifies the process of finding and purchasing their favorite model trains. With these enhancements, Trainz continues to lead the model train sector, making it easier for enthusiasts to enjoy model trains in their homes with just a few clicks.
