PHILIPPINES, March 12 - Press Release

March 12, 2024 Strengthening healthcare accessibility nationwide: Bong Go, Joel Villanueva lead opening of 161st Malasakit Center in Bocaue, Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, together with fellow Senator and Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, spearheaded the opening of the 161st Malasakit Center at the Joni Villanueva General Hospital (JVGH) in Bocaue, Bulacan, on Monday, March 11. The launch was also attended by Congressman Ambrosio "Boy" Cruz Jr., Governor Daniel Fernando, Vice Governor Alex Castro, Mayor Eduardo "JJV" Villanueva, Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna, former congressman Domingo Rivera, as well as Department of Health officials led by Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, among others. This milestone marks the latest addition to the Malasakit Centers program, which now totals 161 nationwide, with 90 in Luzon, 30 in the Visayas, and 41 in Mindanao. Within Region 3, this launch signifies the establishment of the 16th center in Central Luzon, and notably, the fourth in the province of Bulacan, alongside the existing centers at Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte. "Ito na po 'yung pang-apat na Malasakit Center sa probinsya ng Bulacan. Ang Malasakit Center po is a one-stop shop po 'yan kung saan po nandidiyan na po sa loob ng hospital yung PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD na tutulong sa ating mga kababayan sa kanilang hospital billing. May social worker po doon para magga-guide po sa ating mga pasyente at maibaba sa lowest possible amount ang kanilang babayaran sa pamamagitan ng mga medical assistance programs ng gobyerno," explained Go. Go was the principal sponsor of Republic Act No. 11720, An Act Establishing the Joni Villanueva General Hospital, with Senator Joel Villanueva serving as the co-sponsor. This legislation paved the way for the creation of JVGH, emphasizing the government's dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and making medical services more accessible to the Filipino people. "Ang taong nais natin bigyan ng parangal ngayong araw na ito. Kasi po ako supposed to be, nandoon ako dapat sa Senado ngayon (dahil) maraming tayong ginagawa. Isipin niyo, si Gov. (Fernando) andito, si Vice Gov. (Castro) nandito, sila Congressman (Rivera at Cruz) nandito, si Mayor (Villanueva) at Vice Mayor (Tugna) nandito, kasi ho mahirap pong tanggihan ang tao na ito (dahil) sa dami ng nagawa at naitulong, 'di lang sa ating lalawigan kundi mismo dito sa ating tinubuang lupa ng dakilang lupa ng Bocaue. Kaya po taus-puso kaming nagpapasalamat, walang iba kundi kay Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go," Senator Villanueva remarked. Meanwhile, Go also expressed his gratitude towards Senator Villanueva, saying, "Palakpakan po natin, isa sa pinakamasipag na senador. Kita n'yo nakatayo 'yan buong araw sa Senado. Siya po ang aming boss sa Senado, alam n'yo naman po 'yon. As Majority Floor leader, siya po 'yung pinaka leader namin sa floor, sila ang masusunod kung ano 'yung pag-uusapan at ipapasang batas. Hindi po maipapasa itong mga batas na ito kung hindi po sa suporta ng ating mahal na senador ninyo, pride of Bulacan. Napakamatulungin po." The Malasakit Centers program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored, represents a cornerstone of the government's commitment to making medical assistance programs more accessible to all Filipinos, especially the underprivileged. These centers are a one-stop shop for medical assistance provided by various government agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Since its inception in 2018, the Malasakit Centers have been a crucial help for over ten million Filipinos nationwide according to data from DOH. "Batas na po ito na isinulong ko noon, pinirmahan ni dating Pangulong Duterte. Tinulungan po tayo ni Senator Joel Villanueva na isabatas po itong Malasakit Center. Kung wala po sila Senator Joel, sina Senator Migz Zubiri noon hindi po ito magiging batas dahil sila rin po ang ating mga Majority Floor leader noong panahon na 'yun at Assistant Majority Floor leader," Go highlighted. "Kami po ni Senator Joel ay patuloy na susuporta sa inyo dahil naniniwala po ako na yung Malasakit Center po ay isang paraan na 'wag nating pahirapan ang ating mga kababayan dahil pera naman po ito ng ating mga kababayan. Ibalik po natin sa kanila sa mabilis na paraan ng pagbigay ng tulong pang-medikal through this one-stop shop. Iyan po ang Malasakit Center," he reaffirmed. During the launch, Go, and his Malasakit Team helped several hospital employees and patients, such as snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. They also gave away bicycles, shoes, cellular phones, and watches to select recipients. Meanwhile, representatives from DSWD also assessed 100 patients for further financial assistance from the government. Beyond the expansion of Malasakit Centers, Go has been a vocal advocate for enhancing the country's healthcare infrastructure. He continues to push for the establishment of more Super Health Centers, which are equipped to provide a broader range of healthcare services than regular rural health units, including outpatient, dental, maternal, and child care. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, including Senator Villanueva, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There are also 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. Moreover, Senator Go was instrumental in the enactment of RA 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative measure for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. This is a priority measure of the Marcos administration with Senate President Migz Zubiri as its principal author. These facilities aim to provide specialized medical services in all DOH-run regional hospitals, reducing the need for patients to travel to Manila or other major cities to receive needed treatment. "Patuloy pa nating ilapit ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan nasaan man sila sa bansa. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.