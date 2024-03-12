Remarks by Hon. Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa at the Official Launch of the Samoa-Australia Partnership for the Postgraduate Program on “Executive Leadership”

SAMOA, March 12 - 11 March 2024 – National University of Samoa

Your Excellency, William Robinson

Chairman and Members of the Public Service Commission

Vice Chancellor of the National University of Samoa

Ladies & Gentlemen

Talofa With a Smile!

I am pleased to join you this evening to formally launch our partnership with the Government of Australia on the Postgraduate Certificate in Executive Leadership, here at the National University of Samoa. This important undertaking, as most of you will know by now, has been made possible with the financial and technical support of the DFAT-Tautai Programme and is facilitated by the Public Service Commission as part of its initiatives on Leadership Development.

Leadership, and executive leadership in this case, is undeniably a critical element in our country’s governance, and in shaping our future. I am encouraged to see a large cohort of promising and upcoming leaders like yourselves taking proactive steps to enhance your skills and knowledge in this area.

This Postgraduate Certificate in Executive Leadership is only one of

many programs planned by our Government through the Public Service Commission and the Public Administration Sector, to strengthen existing leadership capabilities of current Senior Executives and emerging leaders in the service and across our country.

Many of our government’s aspirations as set out in the Pathway for the Development of Samoa, depend almost entirely on the capacity of the workforce. So, it is our intention for programs such as these to empower and equip our people to deliver on priorities as set out for each Agency, Sectors and Organisations, as well as any other requirements and obligations either at the regional or international level.

The first cohort under this partnership commenced in February 2024.

The 50 awards were allocated to the Government Ministries and Public Bodies with 10 slots afforded to the Chamber of Commerce and SUNGO. The total cost of the support from the DFAT-Tautai Programme is $120,000 Samoan Tala.

As leaders, you will be called upon to navigate complex challenges,

inspire and empower others, and make difficult decisions that will impact the lives of many. But I have every confidence that you will rise to these challenges, and that your time at the National University of Samoa will provide a strong foundation for your future success. I encourage you to embrace and make the most of these opportunities, to learn from one another, and to be open to new ideas to challenge your own assumptions.

I therefore acknowledge and thank once again the Government of

Australia through the Tautai Facility for their on-going support and

extensive efforts in partnership with the Public Service Commission and our National University, to ensure this program takes place in Samoa.

In closing, I look forward to witnessing the impact that you will make immediately following the completion of this Program, not only on your Ministries and Organisations where you currently serve, but also your communities and our country.

Thank You.