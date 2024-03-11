RUSSIA, March 11 - The parties addressed current issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic.
Alexei Overchuk met with Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua
11 March 2024
Moscow hosted a working meeting
between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua. Current
issues of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two
countries were discussed. The parties focused on the development of cooperation
in the energy sector, agribusiness and education.
