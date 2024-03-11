RUSSIA, March 11 - The parties addressed current issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic.

Alexei Overchuk met with Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua 11 March 2024

Moscow hosted a working meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua. Current issues of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries were discussed. The parties focused on the development of cooperation in the energy sector, agribusiness and education.

