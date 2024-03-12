DKS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (“Dick's Sporting Goods” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DKS) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Dick's Sporting Goods securities between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DKS.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for products in Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (2) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting its profitability; and (3) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company's profitability.

On May 19, 2023, TD Cowen and Telsey Advisory Group issued analyst reports lowering their sales and earnings per share estimates for Dick’s Sporting Goods for both the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the full year. On this news, the price of the Company's common stock fell nearly 7%.

Then, on August 22, 2023, Dick’s Sporting Goods revealed that profitability for the second quarter of 2023 was significantly lower than previously represented. Specifically, the Company's net income was $244 million (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $338 million), earnings per share were $2.82 (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81), gross margin was 34.4% (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 36.3%), and pre-tax margin was 10.2% (below the Company's previously-issued guidance of 11.7%). Dick’s Sporting Goods also lowered its profitability guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of the Dick's Sporting Goods' common stock fell more than 24%.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DKS or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Dick's Sporting Goods you have until April 22, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

