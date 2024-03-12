Press release

Nokia launches new 25G PON fiber modem to accelerate multi-gigabit broadband deployments

New 25G PON fiber modem from Nokia helps operators unlock additional revenue streams through new premium residential, business, and mobile services.

25G PON provides the easiest, most cost-effective, and power-efficient way to upgrade current GPON and 10G PON networks.

New 25G PON ONT delivers 20x more bandwidth than current gigabit solutions while keeping the same size and energy efficiency.

25G PON allows operators to connect fiber to everything using the same fiber infrastructure to deliver enhanced services and grow revenue.

12 March 2024

Berlin, Germany – Nokia today announced the launch of a new, symmetrical 25G PON fiber modem. Helping to further accelerate 25G PON deployments, the compact solution can easily be installed on a wall, inside a building, or in an outdoor enclosure to immediately deliver internet speeds that are 20x faster than current gigabit solutions. Once deployed, operators can leverage their existing fiber network to offer new premium residential, business, or anyhaul services that unlock additional revenue streams.

Demand for high-speed broadband access is accelerating with end-users increasingly seeking quality multi-gigabit services to power their homes and businesses. From the Metaverse and cloud gaming to cyber security, and Industry 4.0 applications, users want multi-gigabit services that can meet their evolving broadband needs.

Nokia’s new 25G PON fiber modem allows operators to establish a future-ready network that can immediately address the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services. The new 25G PON solution enables operators to quickly upgrade their existing GPON or XGS PON network to deliver true 10Gbs speeds and beyond with unprecedented ease. For enterprises, this can help significantly improve business productivity and enhance connectivity to the cloud or value-added applications located in data centers. For consumers and power users, the solution provides immediate access to additional capacity needed to support bandwidth-hungry applications such as AI, gaming, or security.

Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: “The 25G PON eco-system is growing and with it, the technology that continues to bring concrete business benefits to customers. The market for 25G PON is here and with the new fiber modem, we have a very efficient 25G solution that can support all types of services and applications in the fiber-for-everything era. 25G PON continues to be the easiest, most cost-effective and power-efficient way for services providers to upgrade and maximize the use of their existing fiber network to deliver ultra-fast broadband access.”

Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro Group, said: “25G PON deployments and the 25GS-PON MSA (Multi-Source Agreement) Group has grown substantially over the past year. One of the driving factors for the growing interest in 25GS-PON is its ability to coexist with GPON and XGS-PON without having to deploy additional feeder fiber, splitters, or other ODN elements. This past year we’ve seen large operators like Google indicate plans to make 25G PON service available to its customers while the MSA continues to expand, encompassing a diverse range of service providers, equipment vendors, and component suppliers.”

The new 25G PON fiber modem complements Nokia’s growing 25G PON portfolio, which includes the Lightspan FX, DF and MF fiber access platforms (OLTs) and the industry’s first 25G PON sealed fiber access node designed for cable operators.

25G PON ONT product details:

Coexistence with GPON, XGS-PON and 50G PON on the same ODN

Hardened and compact design for various deployment practices and environments

Symmetrical 25 Gb/s throughput using pluggable optics

Frequency and time-of-day synchronization functions for mobile transport

Can be used to connect cell sites to transport mobile traffic over PON network in plug-and-play mode, delivering the required capacity, latency and synchronization required for 5G networks.

Supports demarcation point functions for enterprise and wholesale services.

Nokia has shipped more than one million 25G PON ready ports to date.

25G PON is ready to be activated in more than 150 networks worldwide.

The eco-system for 25G PON is mature with more than 60 operators, system vendors, chipset and optical suppliers part of a MSA focused on standardizing and accelerating the technology.

Some of the operators currently deploying 25G PON include Google Fiber, EPB, Vodafone Qatar and OGI,

There are more than 30 operators trialing 25G PON for residential, mobile fronthaul and business connectivity applications.





