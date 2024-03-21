Sydney Based Startup is Democratize a Century-Old Industry
Industry Events will spur growth in developing nations and aid in addressing global challenges through worldwide collaboration.
Industry Events goes beyond a simple platform. It's fostering a global network where events, big or small, gain prominence, connecting professionals, executives, decision-makers, & academics worldwide”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, the global events industry was valued at an impressive USD 1,406.0 billion. Looking ahead, this market is poised for robust growth, with expectations of a 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, potentially reaching approximately USD 2,230.8 billion by 2032. Key drivers of this expansion include technological innovations, evolving professional needs, and a growing emphasis on the value of in-person and hybrid events for networking and skill development.
— Natalie Salamat
In its groundbreaking launch in January 2024, the Industry Events Platform is setting a new standard in professional networking and democratized access to industry insights. Expertly crafted for professionals, executives, decision-makers, and academics, this innovative platform seamlessly connects users to key events, including conferences, tradeshows, and expos. Additionally, it serves as a vital source for the latest news in industry developments and emerging technologies, keeping users informed and ahead of the curve.
Pioneering in user experience and data quality the app stands out as completely ad-free and comprehensively covers over 15 industries. Boasting a listing of more than 10,000 global events, it offers detailed and reliable information, conveniently shareable on LinkedIn.
Industry Events mission is to enable the world’s workforce, enterprise and academia to collaborate and access cross-industry events and news focused on solving the world’s most challenging problems to create a better future for our society and planet.
“Our app is designed to make professional growth a seamless experience. It’s a straightforward, reliable source for business event information, and useful for every time-starved professional who values ease and accuracy,” says Natalie Salamat, co-founder of Industry Events.
The Industry Events App is more than a service – it's a trusted, professional companion for navigating the dynamic world of professional events and news. Tailored for both iOS and Android users, the app lets you quickly select industries of interest and access a verified and related cross-industry events and news.
“With Industry Events, we’re not just setting up a platform. We’re creating a global community where every event, big or small, gets the attention it deserves. The app fills a much-needed gap in finding relevant professional events. It’s a game-changer” concludes co-founder Natalie Salamat.
To join a global network of professionals and explore your professional growth opportunities, download the Industry Events App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.
Arjang Salamat
Industry Events
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn