Epicor Celebrates Partner Success with 2024 International Partner Excellence Awards

The awards showcase International Channel Partner successes, recognising those that have excelled in enhancing the value they deliver to customers and their commitment to the growth of Epicor business.

“Epicor Channel Partners across our regions are elevating the customer experience and helping organizations across the make, move, and sell economy navigate their digital transformation journeys to drive growth and success,” said Paul Flannery, Epicor Vice President, International Channel Sales. “We are thrilled to recognise some of these standout partners and the innovative work they’ve done to deliver for our shared customers.”

This year’s award winners included:

• Industry Specialist Award: Data World Solutions Limited delivered outstanding outcomes to their customers by focussing on developing their industry expertise and best practices to the toy, plastics and electronic manufacturing industries, whilst delivering their solution to multiple market-leading clients.

• Business Transformation Award: MIB Company Limited was recognised for prioritising and implementing a ‘Single Source of Truth’ for a customer, enabling them to make informed decisions, take action, and seek investment on the local Stock Exchange.

• Cloud Transformation Award: Mindbox S.A. enabled a manufacturing customer to move to the Cloud in a faster and more streamlined way by defining new practices and processes to take advantage of Epicor Kinetic, successfully taking the customer on a global cloud journey.

• Rising Star Award: Representatives from Grand Target and Inycom were both awarded as Rising Stars. Each individual made significant investments in their sales and marketing organisations as well as implementation services, showing very strong results with Epicor Kinetic.

• International Partner of the Year Award: Precise has continued to deliver sustainable performance year-over-year, including increasing add-on sales, driving a cloud model – both within their business as well as with their customer base – and building strong annuity streams to support their future growth.

Andy Coussins, Epicor Executive Vice President, International concluded, “We had a very strong set of nominations, and a common theme throughout was how our International Channel Partners are looking to deliver the best possible customer experience and business outcomes for their customers. Congratulations to all our worthy winners – their strong collaborations mean that we are able to continue to support our customers across the make, move, and sell industries.”

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

