VAALCO Announces Participation in 36th Annual Roth Conference

HOUSTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 17-19, 2024.  Ronald Bain, Chief Financial Officer and Edward Cozens, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Planning will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site www.vaalco.com in the “Investor Relations” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, U.S.-based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422
 www.vaalco.com
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Barry Archer VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

 


