Senate Bill 1092 Printer's Number 1405

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - (a) Unfair or deceptive acts or practices.--Except as

otherwise expressly provided by law, each of the following is

deemed to be an unfair or deceptive act or practice in the

business of insurance:

(1) Knowingly permitting, offering to make or making an

insurance policy, or an agreement as to the insurance policy,

other than as plainly expressed in the insurance policy that

is issued.

(2) Paying, allowing or giving, or offering to pay,

allow or give, directly or indirectly, as inducement to an

insurance policy, any of the following not specified in the

insurance policy:

(i) A rebate of premiums payable on the insurance

policy.

(ii) A special favor or advantage in the dividends

or other benefits on the insurance policy.

(iii) Valuable consideration or inducement.

(3) Giving, selling or purchasing, or offering to give,

sell or purchase, as inducement to an insurance policy, any

of the following not specified in the insurance policy:

(i) Stocks, bonds or other securities of a company

or other corporation, association or partnership.

(ii) Any dividends or profits accrued on the items

described in subparagraph (i).

(iii) Anything of value whatsoever.

(b) Construction.--Nothing in subsection (a) shall be

construed as including within the definition of discrimination

or rebates any of the following practices:

(1) In the case of an insurance policy involving life

insurance or an annuity, paying bonuses to policyholders or

20240SB1092PN1405 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30