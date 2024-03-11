Submit Release
Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1404

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1404

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1091

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROWN, COMITTA, SCHWANK, DILLON, MUTH,

BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, YAW AND STREET,

MARCH 11, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MARCH 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), entitled "An

act licensing and regulating the practice of social work;

providing penalties; and making an appropriation," further

providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for

license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage

and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers

and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for

procedures for licensing, for reciprocity, for endorsement of

out-of-State licenses and for reinstatement of license;

providing for restrictions on use of title "Licensed

Recreational Therapist"; and further providing for penalties,

for license renewal and records and fees and for unlawful

practice.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220,

No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family

Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, is amended to read:

Section 2. Legislative intent.

The practice of social work, marriage and family therapy,

recreational therapy and professional counseling within this

Commonwealth is hereby declared to affect the public safety and

