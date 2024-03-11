Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1404
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1404
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1091
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROWN, COMITTA, SCHWANK, DILLON, MUTH,
BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, YAW AND STREET,
MARCH 11, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MARCH 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), entitled "An
act licensing and regulating the practice of social work;
providing penalties; and making an appropriation," further
providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for
license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage
and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers
and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for
procedures for licensing, for reciprocity, for endorsement of
out-of-State licenses and for reinstatement of license;
providing for restrictions on use of title "Licensed
Recreational Therapist"; and further providing for penalties,
for license renewal and records and fees and for unlawful
practice.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220,
No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family
Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, is amended to read:
Section 2. Legislative intent.
The practice of social work, marriage and family therapy,
recreational therapy and professional counseling within this
Commonwealth is hereby declared to affect the public safety and
