Senate Resolution 241 Printer's Number 1406

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - WHEREAS, The theme for this year's "National Social Work
Month" is "Empowering Social Workers!," which embodies how
social workers help empower individuals, families, communities
and our society to overcome the hurdles that prevent them from
achieving better well-being; and
WHEREAS, Social workers are the largest group of mental
health care providers in the United States, working daily to
support thousands of Americans in overcoming mental illnesses,
including depression and anxiety; and
WHEREAS, Social workers are on the front lines of the
nation's opioid addiction crisis, assisting individuals in
receiving the treatment they need to prevail over substance use
disorders; and
WHEREAS, Social workers help individuals to cope with death
and grief and help individuals and communities recover from
natural disasters that are increasingly fueled by our warming
climate, including hurricanes, drought and flooding; and
WHEREAS, Social workers help this nation live up to its
values by advocating for equal rights for all, including people
of color, people who are Indigenous, people who are LGBTQIA2S+
or people who follow various faiths; and
WHEREAS, The social work profession is one of the fastest
growing careers in the United States, with approximately 728,600
social workers today and more than 60,000 more social workers
expected to enter the profession over the next decade; and
WHEREAS, Social workers continue to push for changes that
make our society a better place to live, including a livable
wage, improved workplace safety and social safety net programs
that help ameliorate poverty, hunger and homelessness; and
WHEREAS, Social workers endeavor to work throughout our
