Senate Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1408

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - WHEREAS, The theme for this year's "National Nutrition

Month®" is "Beyond the Table," which addresses the farm-to-fork

aspect of nutrition, from food production and distribution to

navigating grocery stores and farmers markets, and which also

describes the various ways that we eat and includes

sustainability; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth licenses many registered dietitian

nutritionists yearly to work in hospitals, schools, public

health clinics, nursing homes, fitness centers, the food

industry, universities and other entities; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 3,127 residents of this Commonwealth

are members of the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics, which is an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics and advocates for promotion of optimal nutrition,

health and well-being in this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate March 13, 2024, as

"Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day" in Pennsylvania; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate laud the Pennsylvania Academy of

Nutrition and Dietetics, all of its members and other registered

dietitian nutritionists in this Commonwealth for their daily

work to promote good nutrition, good eating and quality living

for individuals in this Commonwealth and for their ongoing

efforts to inform all residents regarding "Beyond the Table."

