Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,936 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1408

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - WHEREAS, The theme for this year's "National Nutrition

Month®" is "Beyond the Table," which addresses the farm-to-fork

aspect of nutrition, from food production and distribution to

navigating grocery stores and farmers markets, and which also

describes the various ways that we eat and includes

sustainability; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth licenses many registered dietitian

nutritionists yearly to work in hospitals, schools, public

health clinics, nursing homes, fitness centers, the food

industry, universities and other entities; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 3,127 residents of this Commonwealth

are members of the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics, which is an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics and advocates for promotion of optimal nutrition,

health and well-being in this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate March 13, 2024, as

"Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day" in Pennsylvania; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate laud the Pennsylvania Academy of

Nutrition and Dietetics, all of its members and other registered

dietitian nutritionists in this Commonwealth for their daily

work to promote good nutrition, good eating and quality living

for individuals in this Commonwealth and for their ongoing

efforts to inform all residents regarding "Beyond the Table."

20240SR0243PN1408 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

You just read:

Senate Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1408

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more