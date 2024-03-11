Senate Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1408
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - WHEREAS, The theme for this year's "National Nutrition
Month®" is "Beyond the Table," which addresses the farm-to-fork
aspect of nutrition, from food production and distribution to
navigating grocery stores and farmers markets, and which also
describes the various ways that we eat and includes
sustainability; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth licenses many registered dietitian
nutritionists yearly to work in hospitals, schools, public
health clinics, nursing homes, fitness centers, the food
industry, universities and other entities; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 3,127 residents of this Commonwealth
are members of the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics, which is an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics and advocates for promotion of optimal nutrition,
health and well-being in this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate March 13, 2024, as
"Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day" in Pennsylvania; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate laud the Pennsylvania Academy of
Nutrition and Dietetics, all of its members and other registered
dietitian nutritionists in this Commonwealth for their daily
work to promote good nutrition, good eating and quality living
for individuals in this Commonwealth and for their ongoing
efforts to inform all residents regarding "Beyond the Table."
20240SR0243PN1408 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24