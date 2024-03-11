Senate Resolution 242 Printer's Number 1407
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of March 2024 as "National Nutrition
Month®" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nutrition Month®" is a nutrition education
and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics to focus attention on the importance of making
informed food and nutrition choices and developing sound eating
and physical activity habits; and
WHEREAS, The theme for 2024 "National Nutrition Month®" is
"Beyond the Table"; and
WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the
world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals
with more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners; and
WHEREAS, The majority of the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics' members are Registered Dietitians, Registered
Dietitian Nutritionists or Registered Dietetic Technicians; and
WHEREAS, Food is the substance by which life is sustained and
celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty
