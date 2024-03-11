Senate Resolution 242 Printer's Number 1407

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1407

WHEREAS, "National Nutrition Month®" is a nutrition education

and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics to focus attention on the importance of making

informed food and nutrition choices and developing sound eating

and physical activity habits; and

WHEREAS, The theme for 2024 "National Nutrition Month®" is

"Beyond the Table"; and

WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the

world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals

with more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners; and

WHEREAS, The majority of the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics' members are Registered Dietitians, Registered

Dietitian Nutritionists or Registered Dietetic Technicians; and

WHEREAS, Food is the substance by which life is sustained and

celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty

