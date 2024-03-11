Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1410

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1410

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1094

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, FONTANA,

HUGHES, DILLON AND COSTA, MARCH 11, 2024

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for postacute neurorehabilitation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.9. Coverage for Postacute Neurorehabilitation.--

(a) All group or individual health or sickness or accident

insurance policies providing hospital or medical/surgical

coverage and all group or individual subscriber contracts or

certificates issued by any entity subject to 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61

(relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63 (relating to

