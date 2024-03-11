Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1410
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1410
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1094
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, FONTANA,
HUGHES, DILLON AND COSTA, MARCH 11, 2024
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for postacute neurorehabilitation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.9. Coverage for Postacute Neurorehabilitation.--
(a) All group or individual health or sickness or accident
insurance policies providing hospital or medical/surgical
coverage and all group or individual subscriber contracts or
certificates issued by any entity subject to 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61
(relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63 (relating to
