Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1409
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - fine arts disciplines, including music, dance, theater and
visual art; and
WHEREAS, Students who took four years of art classes in high
school scored an average of 92 points higher on their SATs than
their peers; and
WHEREAS, Students with high levels of arts involvement are
less likely to drop out of school; and
WHEREAS, Disadvantaged students who receive an arts education
are three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree than
students who lack those experiences; and
WHEREAS, The study of music engages students in their
creative, cultural, aesthetic, intellectual, social, physical
and emotional development; and
WHEREAS, Music education helps develop students' skills that
are critical to 21st century learning for success in school and
life; and
WHEREAS, These skills are integral to the economy of this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The National Association for Music Education is
leading the conversation nationwide on the importance of quality
music education in our schools; and
WHEREAS, Theater education teaches invaluable skills needed
to be successful in the workforce, including the ability to
listen, artistic sense, nonverbal communication, enthusiasm and
storytelling; and
WHEREAS, Drama instruction integrated into elementary
classrooms improves students' social and emotional development
and contributes to a positive classroom culture; and
WHEREAS, English language learners in kindergarten through
second grade who received weekly drama lessons demonstrated
20240SR0244PN1409 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30