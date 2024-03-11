Submit Release
Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1409

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - fine arts disciplines, including music, dance, theater and

visual art; and

WHEREAS, Students who took four years of art classes in high

school scored an average of 92 points higher on their SATs than

their peers; and

WHEREAS, Students with high levels of arts involvement are

less likely to drop out of school; and

WHEREAS, Disadvantaged students who receive an arts education

are three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree than

students who lack those experiences; and

WHEREAS, The study of music engages students in their

creative, cultural, aesthetic, intellectual, social, physical

and emotional development; and

WHEREAS, Music education helps develop students' skills that

are critical to 21st century learning for success in school and

life; and

WHEREAS, These skills are integral to the economy of this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The National Association for Music Education is

leading the conversation nationwide on the importance of quality

music education in our schools; and

WHEREAS, Theater education teaches invaluable skills needed

to be successful in the workforce, including the ability to

listen, artistic sense, nonverbal communication, enthusiasm and

storytelling; and

WHEREAS, Drama instruction integrated into elementary

classrooms improves students' social and emotional development

and contributes to a positive classroom culture; and

WHEREAS, English language learners in kindergarten through

second grade who received weekly drama lessons demonstrated

