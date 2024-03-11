Senate Bill 1096 Printer's Number 1413
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - the issuing authority from denying bail and detaining a person
prior to trial if the issuing authority finds, substantially
more likely than not, that no condition or combination of
conditions of bail will reasonably ensure the safety of a person
or the community if the person is released on bail.
(d) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be
construed to:
(1) Modify the presumption of innocence.
(2) Eliminate or limit the ability of an individual to
seek a bail modification hearing before the issuing authority
or a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with any
other provision of law or rule of procedure.
(3) Limit an issuing authority from setting bail at a
secured amount or otherwise detaining a person subject to
arrest.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Person posing a threat to public safety." A person subject
to arrest that is determined by the issuing authority to pose a
threat to a victim, an individual or the public at large. The
term includes, but is not limited to, a person to whom any of
the following applies:
(1) The person is charged with committing a crime of
violence as defined in section 9714(g) (relating to
sentences for second and subsequent offenses), and, within
five years prior to the arrest, excluding time spent confined
to a State or county correctional institution or juvenile
detention center, the person was:
(i) convicted of a crime of violence as defined in
