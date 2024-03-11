Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1411

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1411

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1095

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

HAYWOOD, COLLETT, KANE, STREET AND KEARNEY, MARCH 11, 2024

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, MARCH 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An

act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of

landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and

amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law

relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing for

residential rental property rate increases; and establishing

the Rent Control Advisory Board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known

as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 106. Residential Rental Property Rate Increases.--

(a) A lessor of a residential rental property of a tenant may

not increase the gross rental amount for the residential rental

property of the tenant by an amount greater than ten per cent

above the lowest gross rental amount charged for the residential

rental property at any time during the twelve-month period prior

to the effective date of the increase in the gross rental amount

or by a rate greater than the percentage increase in the annual

