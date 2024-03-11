Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1411
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1411
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1095
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
HAYWOOD, COLLETT, KANE, STREET AND KEARNEY, MARCH 11, 2024
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, MARCH 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An
act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of
landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and
amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law
relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing for
residential rental property rate increases; and establishing
the Rent Control Advisory Board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known
as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 106. Residential Rental Property Rate Increases.--
(a) A lessor of a residential rental property of a tenant may
not increase the gross rental amount for the residential rental
property of the tenant by an amount greater than ten per cent
above the lowest gross rental amount charged for the residential
rental property at any time during the twelve-month period prior
to the effective date of the increase in the gross rental amount
or by a rate greater than the percentage increase in the annual
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20