Senate Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1412

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1412

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

245

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC, DUSH, DiSANTO, HUGHES,

ROTHMAN, BROOKS, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL,

DILLON, BROWN, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, KANE,

HUTCHINSON AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 11, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 11, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 17 through 24, 2024, as "FFA

Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA

Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings

into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and

WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of

agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a

faith born not of words but of deeds"; and

WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve

their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships

and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:

"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living

to Serve";

and

WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and

young men with diverse backgrounds, and FFA membership has

reached an all-time record high; and

