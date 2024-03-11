Senate Resolution 245 Printer's Number 1412
WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA
Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings
into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and
WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of
agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a
faith born not of words but of deeds"; and
WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve
their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships
and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:
"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living
to Serve";
and
WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and
young men with diverse backgrounds, and FFA membership has
reached an all-time record high; and
