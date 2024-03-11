Senate Bill 1097 Printer's Number 1414
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1414
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1097
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, MARCH 11, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," establishing the Statewide
Imagination Library Program and the Imagination Library of
Pennsylvania Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the
Department of Education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XXIII-B
STATEWIDE IMAGINATION LIBRARY PROGRAM
Section 2301-B. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Account." The Imagination Library of Pennsylvania
Restricted Account established under section 2302-B.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21