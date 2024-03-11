Senate Bill 1097 Printer's Number 1414

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1414

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1097

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, MARCH 11, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," establishing the Statewide

Imagination Library Program and the Imagination Library of

Pennsylvania Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the

Department of Education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XXIII-B

STATEWIDE IMAGINATION LIBRARY PROGRAM

Section 2301-B. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Account." The Imagination Library of Pennsylvania

Restricted Account established under section 2302-B.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21