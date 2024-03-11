Senate Bill 1098 Printer's Number 1415
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1415
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1098
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, COLEMAN, L. WILLIAMS AND J. WARD,
MARCH 11, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further
providing for prohibited activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13A07 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:
§ 13A07. Prohibited activities.
(g) Influence.--A Commonwealth entity or agency, including
the General Assembly or a member of the General Assembly, an
executive department or agency or a local department or agency
of a political subdivision, may not hire a lobbyist, lobbying
firm or political consultant to influence the decision-making
process of another Commonwealth entity or agency. Nothing in
this subsection shall be construed to prohibit any member,
officer or employee of a Commonwealth entity or agency from
being a member of an association.
