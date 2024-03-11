Senate Bill 1098 Printer's Number 1415

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1415

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1098

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, COLEMAN, L. WILLIAMS AND J. WARD,

MARCH 11, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further

providing for prohibited activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13A07 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:

§ 13A07. Prohibited activities.

* * *

(g) Influence.--A Commonwealth entity or agency, including

the General Assembly or a member of the General Assembly, an

executive department or agency or a local department or agency

of a political subdivision, may not hire a lobbyist, lobbying

firm or political consultant to influence the decision-making

process of another Commonwealth entity or agency. Nothing in

this subsection shall be construed to prohibit any member,

officer or employee of a Commonwealth entity or agency from

being a member of an association.

