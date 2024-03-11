Senate Resolution 246 Printer's Number 1416

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1416

Designating the month of April 2024 as "Community College Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 48th in the nation for the

affordability of higher education; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges play a critical role in providing

Pennsylvanians with an affordable and quality higher education;

and

WHEREAS, Community colleges are the largest provider of

higher education in this Commonwealth, serving more than 245,000

students; and

WHEREAS, Many of the students attending community colleges

come from low-income families; and

WHEREAS, Forty-two percent of community college students come

from underrepresented or minority groups; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges educate the largest number of

first-generation or nontraditional students in higher education;

and

