Senate Resolution 246 Printer's Number 1416
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1416
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
246
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, ROBINSON, KEARNEY, STREET, FONTANA,
COMITTA, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO,
TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, MARTIN, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, COSTA AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 11, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 11, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2024 as "Community College Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 48th in the nation for the
affordability of higher education; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges play a critical role in providing
Pennsylvanians with an affordable and quality higher education;
and
WHEREAS, Community colleges are the largest provider of
higher education in this Commonwealth, serving more than 245,000
students; and
WHEREAS, Many of the students attending community colleges
come from low-income families; and
WHEREAS, Forty-two percent of community college students come
from underrepresented or minority groups; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges educate the largest number of
first-generation or nontraditional students in higher education;
and
