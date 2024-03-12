Director-General Phil Mjwara receives Presidential Award during annual South African Medical Research Council

The Director-General of the Department of Science and Innovation, Dr Phil Mjwara, has been honoured for his visionary leadership in promoting science in South Africa and abroad.

Dr Mjwara received the Presidential Award during the annual South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Merit Awards in Cape Town, on Thursday 7 March. With 18 years of service as Director-General, Dr Mjwara was lauded for having significantly contributed to the South African national system of innovation (NSI).

Through these awards, the SAMRC acknowledges outstanding contributions to health research and recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional scientific acumen or made innovative strides in addressing public health challenges, potentially influencing policy to enhance the well-being of all South Africans.

Dr Mjwara holds a BSc, MSc and PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand. His academic career includes serving as Professor of Science and Technology Policy at the University of Pretoria, and physics lectureships at the universities of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and Fort Hare.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, SAMRC President Prof. Glenda Gray said Dr Mjwara had built a strong legacy in the country.

In the late 1990s, Dr Mjwara led South Africa's first national Science and Technology Foresight Exercise, which laid the foundation for the NSI. He is highly regarded in various global forums, not least as a senior member of the UNESCO International Basic Sciences Programme or the Square Kilometre Array Observatory Council.

Dr Mjwara also helped to formulate the STI Decadal Plan, which has elevated STI to the presidential level, with the first Presidential Plenary held last year. This Decadal Plan focuses on using STI to address societal challenges and highlights the importance of health research in the STI environment in South Africa, said Prof. Gray.

"Dr Mjwara has set the vision for all policy development in the science and technology sector in South Africa. He saw the need to create sustainable programmes, infrastructure and human capacity to ensure that South Africa achieves excellence in critical areas of science and technology," said Prof. Gray.

The SAMRC also honoured the DSI's Director for Health Innovation, Ms Glaudina Loots, with a special award for her support and leadership in health research in the country. Ms Loots is responsible for the implemention of the health components of the Bio-economy Strategy for South Africa.

She has been instrumental in the creation of the Strategic Health Innovation Partnerships initiative at the SAMRC, which funds and manages innovation projects focused on the development of new drugs, treatments, vaccines, medical devices and prevention strategies.

Prof. Gray said medical research remains fundamental for transformation, innovation and collaboration in advancing scientific discovery.

"Celebrating medical research excellence not only honours the achievements of researchers but also inspires progress, fosters collaboration, and enhances the overall impact of scientific advancements on global health and well-being," she said.

