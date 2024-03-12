North West Legislature meets Agriculture and Rural Development over 3rd Quarter Performance Report 2023/24, 12 Mar

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism, Agriculture & Rural Development chaired by Hon. Bitsa Lenkopane will hold a meeting with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development over the 3rd Quarter performance report for the 2023/24 financial year and 3rd draft Annual Performance Plan for the 2024/25 financial year.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Time : 12h00

Venue : Hybrid

Members of the Media who would like to attend the virtual meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.