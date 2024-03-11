Bình Dương hosts 2024 Horasis China Meeting

VIETNAM, March 11 - BÌNH DƯƠNG – The 2024 Horasis China Meeting will be held in the southern province of Bình Dương on April 14-16, attracting about 700 participants.

More than 300 top-level members of the Horasis Vision Community will attend the 2024 Horasis China Meeting, including some of China and Việt Nam's most prominent business leaders.

The Horasis China Meeting plays an important role in connecting businesses from other countries and creating a favourable environment for economic development between China and Việt Nam.

Horasis China is held in Bình Dương to create opportunities for local businesses to exchange and connect with a network of senior leaders of leading companies in Asia as well as the whole world.

This will improve the ability to find new opportunities and partners, jointly develop management capacity, boost science and technology, promote trade, attract investment, and expand cooperation between Việt Nam/Asia and the world.

The forum will have six plenary sessions and 21 dialogue sessions on each topic with presentations and speeches from the world's leading speakers.

Horasis is an economic forum that brings together many senior business leaders around the world. The goal of Horasis summits is to provide solutions to global economic challenges.

Besides the Horasis China Meeting, Horasis also holds the annual meetings such as Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis Indian Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting and the Horasis Visionary Circle.

Held in Bình Dương, one of Việt Nam's key economic centres, the Horasis forum has become an important platform to share visions and ideas about the province's development.

The province has 29 industrial parks and 12 industrial clusters, attracting thousands of foreign direct investment projects with investment capital of more than US$40 billion.

It is also one of the country's leading localities in building smart urban areas. With many notable successes, the province is highly appreciated by the international community, maintaining its leading position in the 2023 Intelligent Community Forum (ICF). – VNS