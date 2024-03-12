Kon Tum to develop 50 new OCOP products

VIETNAM, March 12 - KON TUM — Kon Tum will develop 50 new OCOP products by the end of 2024 to leverage the comparative advantages of the province.

The People's Committee of Kon Tum Province recently issued a plan to implement the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme in 2024, with the goal of having at least 250 OCOP products rated three stars or above by the end of the year, an increase of 50 products compared to 2023.

Specifically, among the 50 OCOP products rated three stars or above that Kon Tum Province aims to produce in 2024, there are seven potential five-star products, five four-star products, and 38 three-star products.

The seven potential five-star products, including Kon Tum Swallow Nest Water by Kon Tum Swallow Nest Company; Sáu Nhung Special Coffee, Tinh Coffee by Sáu Nhung Agriculture, Production, and Trading Cooperative; Ngọc Linh Ginseng Tea Powder, Ngọc Linh Ginseng Collagen Drink by Ngọc Linh Tu Mơ Rông Kon Tum Ginseng Company; De Măng Đen Coffee Powder by Măng Đen Coffee Group Company; and Authentic Tea product by Đông Trường Sơn Clean Tea Cooperative, will be proposed by Kon Tum Province for evaluation and recognition as national OCOP products by the central government.

In addition to developing new OCOP products, Kon Tum Province continues to maintain and improve the quality of OCOP products that have already been recognised with stars.

The province aims for at least 30 per cent of OCOP entities to establish closed value chains, linked to stable raw material areas, with priority given to OCOP products that have been evaluated and rated.

The province aims for around 50 per cent of OCOP entities to be cooperatives and 30 per cent to be small and medium-sized enterprises, with at least 30-50 per cent of OCOP entities participating in modern retail channels.

The province will implement a pilot model directed by the central government under the OCOP Programme phase 2021 - 2025, focusing on developing macadamia raw material area and gradually enhancing processing capacity and developing products according to OCOP standards, aiming towards five-star OCOP products.

Kon Tum also prioritises the development of OCOP products that leverage the comparative advantages of the locality, focusing on building stable raw material areas, prioritising products that use local labour, and avoiding adverse effects on the environment.

It aims to minimise unprocessed raw products.

Currently, Kon Tum province has 200 OCOP products rated three stars or above, including one product that is a five-star national OCOP product: Darmark Roasted Ground Coffee by Nguyễn Huy Hùng Coffee Company. VNS