Capital city to hold trade events throughout 2024

VIETNAM, March 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — The capital city is to hold a series of trade promotion programmes in April, May, July and November this year, according to the city's Department of Industry and Trade.

The events are expected to attract more than 2,000 businesses from home and abroad and to create favourable conditions for businesses to stimulate demand, reduce inventory and contribute to the city's economic life. 

According to the department, the events have been scheduled to begin in April and continue throughout the year in May, July, and November, which will form the city's main push to increase consumer spending and deliver high-quality products at discounted prices. Trade promotion events including the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival", the "Hà Nội Mega Sale", the "Golden Day - Shocking Prices" and the "Hà Nội Midnight Sale" are the key highlights of this year's programme, which thousands of businesses have signed up for.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, director of the department, said the programme has been popular with the consumers and well-received by the business community in the last few years. — VNS

 

 

