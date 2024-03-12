Cà Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC sets sight on Australia, NZ

VIETNAM, March 12 -

CÀ MAU — The Cà Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC) is preparing high-quality shipments to officially enter Australia and New Zealand, two of the world's most demanding fertiliser markets.

According to a PVCFC representative, Australia and New Zealand are willing to pay premium prices for urea granular fertiliser, but they have stringent quality standards.

In response, PVCFC has gradually improved the quality of all stages from transportation to loading and unloading services since the onset of this year. The goal is to ensure that its urea shipments meet the highest quality standards and achieve superior loading and unloading speeds compared to the global average.

PVCFC also said it is completing the final procedures to get a license to export urea granular products to Australia.

In the first two months of this year, PVCFC’s urea equivalent production reached 165,220 tonnes, exceeding the plan by 8 per cent and reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year increase. This strong production performance translated into impressive revenue figures, estimated at over VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$56.8 million) in the first two months of this year, surpassing the plan by 15 per cent.

As of late 2023, the Cà Mau Fertiliser products were present in over 18 countries worldwide. Currently, PVCFC is preparing a shipment of 35,000 tonnes for export to Mexico.

Last year, the company exported 344,000 tonnes of fertilisers, making up about 26 per cent of its total sale, with export value reaching $136 million, representing some 25 per cent of the revenue from fertiliser products. Cambodia emerged as the largest export market, contributing over 60 per cent of both export volume and value. —VNS