MPD Arrests Man After Southeast Barricade

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District have arrested a man after he struck a woman with a rock and barricaded himself inside of a residence.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2800 block of Q Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who reported being struck by a rock while arguing with the suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who was inside of a residence. The suspect made threats to the officers and refused to open the door.

The officers on scene declared a barricade. MPD’s Emergency Response Team responded and were able to place the suspect under arrest without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A DC Fire and EMS Arson Investigator responded to the scene and determined that the suspect had attempted to start a fire with a heat source while inside of the residence.

On Monday, March 11, 2024, 51-year-old Aaron Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Rock), Threats, and Malicious Burning.

CCN: 24036995

