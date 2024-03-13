SuperCare Health® Honors National Pulmonary Rehab Week with Innovative Programs Proven to Reduce Hospital Readmissions
Leading Respiratory Care Provider Offers Life-Saving and Cost Effective Programs to Help Keep Patients with Chronic Pulmonary Conditions Out of the Hospital
When someone has difficulty breathing, it affects everything they do in their everyday life. Our team works together to give our patients hope.”DOWNEY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperCare Health, a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, honors National Pulmonary Rehab Week March 10-16, an annual observance established to raise awareness about the benefits of pulmonary rehab for patients with chronic conditions. During this important awareness week and all year long, SuperCare Health remains committed to decreasing hospital readmissions for patients experiencing health complications due to respiratory and pulmonary diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders, and more.
— Lorie Dickey, Certified Respiratory Therapist
SuperCare Health offers three innovative programs designed to decrease hospital readmissions and help patients follow their prescribed treatment plans: iBreathe, iAmStrong, and BreatheWell. With iBreathe focused on respiratory conditions and iAmStrong dedicated to neuromuscular care, patients enrolled in these programs receive a customized menu of services that can include healthcare education, remote telehealth monitoring, prescription refills, resupply reminders, in-home equipment set up, personalized assessment tools, and around the clock access to a clinical care team. Additionally, BreatheWell helps patients manage their prescribed medication plans with prescription delivery, refill support, clinical chart monitoring, and real time counseling and coaching with experienced pharmacists. When combined with a pulmonary rehab regimen, these programs are proven to reduce hospital readmissions with the long-term goal of not only saving lives but also reducing healthcare costs for patients and their families.
While as much as 10% of the US population suffers from a pulmonary condition, few understand the importance of pulmonary rehab. When offered immediately after hospital discharge from an exacerbation of a pulmonary condition, pulmonary rehab can reduce the likelihood of readmissions by 56%. Globally, pulmonary rehabilitation is accessed by less than 3% of people with chronic lung disease. In the US, less than 4% of Medicare beneficiaries have access to pulmonary rehabilitation. That’s why SuperCare Health remains committed to increasing access to care for those with chronic pulmonary conditions. Says Lorie Dickey, one of SuperCare’s leading Certified Respiratory Therapists, “Giving a patient their quality of life back is life-changing. When someone has difficulty breathing, it affects everything they do in their everyday life. Our team works together to give our patients hope. We are so proud to see them succeed.”
To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive pulmonary care programs, visit us online. To get in touch with a SuperCare Health customer service representative, call (800) 206-4880.
About SuperCare Health
SuperCare Health is a comprehensive high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health’s services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.
