Green Data Center Market is anticipated to reach US$179.28 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.94%
The green data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.94% from US$59.942 billion in 2022 to US$179.28 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the green data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$179.28 billion by 2029.
Green Data Centres are computer facilities for data storage, management, and operation. They are intended to maximize energy efficiency while minimizing environmental effects. Green Data Centre lowers operational expenses and carbon footprint by utilizing energy-efficient power supply systems, computers, and LEDs.
Data has become an important resource for every organization seeking to service its consumers. Data mining techniques have created synergies in processing consumer data and then analyzing it to gain an understanding of the client's purchasing behaviors. Companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, among others, are heavily using these advances.
Developing enterprises are extending their digital client base as infrastructure improves and disposable incomes rise, resulting in greater investment in data center storage capacity and green data centers. Cloud storage facilities, which store data on server computers without requiring physical space, are also increasing the number of green data storage centers.
For example, HCL Technologies is working with vendors under the Certified Alliance Partnership Programme (CAPP) to provide green data centers in environmentally friendly structures. The program incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as ultrasonic humidification, high-density racks, variable frequency motors, and harmonic mitigation transformers, as well as facilities, management assessment, technology, and e-waste recycling initiatives.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the green data center market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2023 Danfoss, Google, Microsoft, and Schneider Electric launched the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers, a pan-European project to accelerate the green transition in data centers. The hub will concentrate on heat reuse, alternative fuels, and diesel generation, as well as increasing power efficiency from carbon-free energy sources such as solar and wind.
The global green data center market, based on different by-products is categorized into- hardware, software, and services. Hardware refers to the physical infrastructure components of green data centers, such as servers, storage systems, networking equipment, cooling systems, and power distribution units, which are designed to be energy efficient and environmentally sustainable, contributing to overall green initiatives.
Software solutions are critical for optimizing the performance and energy efficiency of green data centers, including workload management, virtualization, resource optimization, data analytics, and environmental monitoring, which streamline operations, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall efficiency.
Green data center services provided by vendors, integrators, and MSPs help organizations design, build, and operate sustainable data centers while encouraging best practices through energy audits, green certification, and training programs.
The global green data center market, based on different end-users is categorized into- colocation service providers, enterprises, and cloud service providers. Colocation service providers are firms that offer data center facilities and services to a large number of tenants or customers. They are often owned and maintained by large-scale facilities with modern power, cooling, and connection infrastructure. They provide economies of scale, increased security and dependability, and access to cutting-edge green technology.
Enterprises, particularly those that run their own data centers or IT infrastructure, may use green data center solutions to save energy, cut expenses, and decrease their environmental footprint. These technologies optimize resource use, increase efficiency, and promote sustainability.
Cloud service providers deliver computer resources, software, and services over the internet, running massive data centers with virtualized architecture. Green data center solutions improve energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and maximize resource utilization, resulting in financial savings and environmental advantages.
The global green data center market, based on different enterprise sizes is categorized into- small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Small enterprises with limited resources may run their own data centers or rely on cloud services, prioritizing energy efficiency, cost reductions, and environmental sustainability to achieve business goals.
Medium-sized businesses, ranging from small to big, may improve IT operations, decrease energy usage, and minimize operating expenses by using green data center solutions. Large organizations with sufficient resources and infrastructure frequently spend extensively on green data center technology to address energy costs, regulatory requirements, and sustainability programs, therefore improving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.
The global green data center market, based on industry vertical is categorized into- banking and financial services, communication and technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, education, government, and others. Green data centers in banking and financial services prioritize data security, compliance, dependability, and energy efficiency to decrease operational costs and environmental effects.
Green data centers are critical for communication and technology firms, with an emphasis on high performance, scalability, and energy economy to handle rising data needs sustainably. They also assist media and entertainment organizations by concentrating on multimedia processing and energy-saving storage solutions.
Data centers are essential in many industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, communication and technology, and media and entertainment. They improve operating efficiency, security, adherence to rules, and energy efficiency. In healthcare, they help with electronic health records, medical imaging, and analytics. In communication and technology, they prioritize high performance, scalability, and energy efficiency. They promote multimedia processing and energy-efficient storage solutions in the media and entertainment industries.
Data centers are used in a variety of industries, including energy management, education, and government. They prioritize data-intensive simulations, predictive analytics, and energy-efficient computing to improve resource utilization and sustainability. In education, they promote collaborative learning settings and academic research. Government agencies utilize them for citizen services, public safety, and administrative purposes.
North America dominates the worldwide market for green data centers, with the United States and Canada leading in investment. As more buildings are converted into green data centers, there is a greater demand for low-cost electricity solutions. According to the Department of Energy, data centers utilize around 2% of the nation's power.
Big data analytics, cloud computing, mobile broadband development, and 5G power the region's data center infrastructure. Network operators strive for rapid deployment to foster innovation, whereas green data center providers try to reduce enterprises' carbon footprints by using less energy and running more effectively.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global green data center market that have been covered are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P, Fujitsu, Dell Inc., Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
