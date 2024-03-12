The PPDM Association Announces ‘The Houston Convention’ – An Exploration into the Currency of Sustainability
The Global Data Energy Professionals' Global Conference Features Senior Executives from PwC, EY, Capgemini, Halliburton, US FirstBank, AWS, and HFS ResearchHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PPDM Association (PPDM) – The Global Data Energy Professionals, is pleased to announce the inaugural edition of ‘The Houston Convention’ – An Exploration into the Currency of Sustainability’.
The Houston Convention, a two-day global conference scheduled in Houston City Center, on June 11th and 12th, 2024, will bring together the world's most prominent leaders in technology, energy, and finance to examine the role of data intelligence in empowering the global energy transition.
This year's event will feature keynote presentations from:
• Kumar Chinnakali, Chief Architect of Resources and Energy Transition at Capgemini
• Phil Fersht, CEO of HFS Research
• Reid Morrison, Global ESG Leader for Energy, Utilities, and Resources at PwC
• Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief AI Officer at Reignite Future and former Managing Director ICT, Data Fellow, and Chief Data Scientist at Halliburton
• Monika J. Wilczak, Executive Advisor to the US Government, Artificial Intelligence at EY
• Brent Wilke, Chief Data Officer at US FirstBank
• Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director of AI 2030 and former Global Head of Innovation at Amazon Web Services.
“Within the dynamic landscape of the global energy sector, the prevailing dialogue revolves around the exigency of decarbonization; a focal point now deemed imperative by industry on a global scale. Recent findings highlight this conviction, illustrating that a significant majority of energy leaders aspire to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030; a corporate transfiguration underscoring the meticulous planning, accelerated digital innovation, and substantial resource allocation required to achieve this ambitious goal,” commented Robert Brennan Hart, Chief Communications Officer of PPDM.
“The collective pursuit of carbon neutrality transcends regulatory compliance, acknowledging the pivotal role that sustainability plays in achieving success in the energy sector, with a discernible, data-driven Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy now considered the new baseline for attracting both talent and investment across the energy value chain.”
Emphasized Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief AI Officer and Quantum Expert at Reignite Future, and former Managing Director, ICT, Technology Fellow, and Chief Data Scientist at Halliburton, “In an era marked by an imperative need for accelerated progress, the imperative of harnessing the value inherent in energy data has never been more critical. Across industries, leaders are steadfastly committed to achieving their 2030 energy transition objectives, yet the pathways to realizing these ambitions are limited. As the landscape of energy transition continues to evolve, the dimensionality, complexity, and significance of energy data are poised to experience exponential growth, propelled by the adoption of a myriad of emerging technologies that have demonstrated their efficacy across various intricate sectors.”
“The moment calls for a transition beyond the conventional scope of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) to encompass ESGD (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Data). Technologies facilitating the expedited extraction of value from energy data are set to assume a pivotal role in sustainability efforts, financial performance, and the adept management of ever-evolving risks within the intricacies of the energy transition landscape. The array of available technologies is extensive, readily accessible, and sufficiently mature to catalyze the digital metamorphosis of the energy sector.”
“Over the past decade, the energy industry has selectively leveraged emerging technologies within discrete operational domains to enhance efficiency and profitability. However, to fortify resilience, it is imperative to integrate and deploy these technologies in a cohesive and comprehensive manner. Thus, the role of PPDM, a global energy association focussed on advancing data excellence, assumes heightened significance in the advent of the ESGD 4.0 era.”
Concluded Kumar Chinnakali, Chief Architect of Resources and Energy Transition at Capgemini, "I am excited to be a beacon at PPDM’s The Houston Convention 2024; shining a light on the future of global energy data. We hope you will join us as we embark on this transformative journey together,”
Registration to the inaugural edition of The Houston Convention is now open.
For additional information about speaking and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Robert Brennan Hart, Chief Communications Officer of PPDM, at hartr@ppdm.org.
About PPDM Association
The PPDM Association is the global, not-for-profit society within the energy industry that provides leadership for the professionalization of energy data excellence through the development and dissemination of best practices and standards, education programs, certification programs and professional development opportunities. PPDM represents and supports the needs of energy companies, regulators, software vendors, data vendors, consulting companies, and data professionals around the globe.
Through the PPDM Association the global community of energy data practitioners works collectively to develop standards, best practices and other data resources that are leveraged by resilient, qualified data professionals to enable data capability in an evolving energy industry.
For additional information about the PPDM Association or The Houston Convention, please visit www.ppdm.org.
Robert Brennan Hart
PPDM Association
hartr@ppdm.org
