FEMA Hosts Tribal Nations Training Week to Improve Preparedness and Resilience in Tribal Country

WASHINGTON -- Yesterday, FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness kicked off its largest ever Annual Tribal Nations Training Week in Anniston, Alabama. Over 375 tribal students representing more than 100 Tribal Nations will participate in engaging workshops, attend specialized classes and engage in Nation-to-Nation dialogue with FEMA leadership. This year’s theme, “Developing Generational Resiliency Through Training,” underscores our commitment to collaborating with and resourcing a skilled tribal emergency management workforce.

On the first day of the training, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell addressed tribal students, emphasizing the importance of partnering with Tribal Nations and supporting them before, during and after disasters.

“I’m amazed by the record-setting turnout at this year’s Tribal Training Week,” said Administrator Criswell. “This is an opportunity for Tribal Nations to learn from one another and help us focus on what we at FEMA can do to better support Indian Country before, during and after disasters. FEMA’s leadership is here in person to not only share their best practices in emergency management, but also to listen and learn from the tribal leaders. I’m thankful that we have this forum to come together and build upon last year’s work.”

FEMA’s National Tribal Affairs Advocate Kelbie Kennedy, citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, emphasized the importance of this training. “FEMA’s Tribal Nations Training Week provides vital training for tribal leadership, tribal staff and Indian Health Service staff to build their capacity and strengthen tribal resilience,” said Kennedy. “As the largest gathering of tribal emergency management staff and leadership in the United States, this week provides a place where Tribal Nations can learn from each other, build the inter-tribal emergency management relationships that will save lives and work with FEMA to ensure that we are living up to our treaty and trust responsibilities to all Tribal Nations.”

This 9th annual Tribal Nations Training Week also features an executive session for tribal leaders comprised of a Tribal Leaders Symposium, a tribal listening session with FEMA leadership, a Continuity of Government Operations Planning for Rural Communities and a National Incident Management System Overview for Senior Officials.

After each year’s class, a focus group of tribal students from the previous year is gathered by FEMA to set the theme and agenda for the following year. FEMA’s Tribal Nations Training Week is both created by and for Tribal Nations to ensure that they have vital emergency management information and resources.

Tribal Nations can still attend the 2024 Virtual Tribal Nations Training Week happening March 18-28, 2024 by registering on FEMA.gov today.

To learn more, visit: https://www.fema.gov/event/tribal-nations-training-week.