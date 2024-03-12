Data Center Power Market is projected to reach US$37.907 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 9.88%
The data center power market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% from US$19.602 billion in 2022 to US$37.907 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center power market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$37.907 billion by 2029.
The industry devoted to supplying the electrical infrastructure required to support data centers' operations is known as the "data center power market." In order to guarantee a steady and dependable supply of electricity, this comprises power distribution networks, cooling systems, generators, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). The Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cloud computing are driving an increased demand for data processing and storage capabilities, which is driving the data center power market's rapid expansion. Businesses in this sector want to satisfy the changing demands of data center operators with power solutions that are economical, adaptable, and ecologically friendly—all the while minimizing carbon emissions and energy use.
Data center power refers to the technology and infrastructure needed to supply data centers with a consistent supply of electricity. This covers cooling systems, power distribution units (PDUs), generators, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Data center power solutions are essential for guaranteeing continuous operation and preserving data integrity in light of the exponential expansion in data processing and storage demands brought on by big data, cloud computing, and digital transformation activities. In order to optimize energy consumption, minimize environmental effects, and comply with regulations while meeting the ever-expanding needs of contemporary data-driven organizations, efficiency, scalability, and sustainability are crucial factors to take into account when designing and implementing data center power systems.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. and NTT Global Data Centers Japan, a branch of NTT DATA Group Corporation, have chosen to establish a new company in December 2023 with the goal of working together to jointly build and manage data centers in the Greater Tokyo, Japan neighborhood of Inzai-Shiroi. NTT GDCJ and TEPCO PG look into the best locations for data centers in order to cooperatively ensure power and connection and encourage the growth of data centers, mostly in Greater Tokyo. The initial initiative of the collaboration will be the joint venture's purchase of land in the Inzai-Shiroi area. One of the major hubs for massive data centers in the Asia-Pacific area is located here.
Based on solution, The need for sophisticated power distribution equipment is driving up power distribution demand. Businesses are switching from conventional multi-socket racks with servers and networking gear to intelligent power distribution units. The increased demand for these units can be attributed to environmental elements like humidity and temperature, which these devices can measure together with distributed power characteristics. UPS's market share is noteworthy due to the growing emphasis of end-user organizations on maintaining business continuity. Datacenter UPS assists businesses in controlling and supplying a constant power source to hardware such as servers and routers so that all of the devices function as intended. Data center operators are indicating a constant increase in demand for data center UPS since the cost of downtime is increasing.
Based on end-users, The data center power market has been divided into three end-user segments enterprises, cloud providers, and colocation providers. The market for data center electricity is anticipated to gain impetus from colocation providers as the number of colocation centers worldwide rises. Globally, the number of colocation centers is rising as a result of growing demands for cloud computing, big data management, and data storage, as well as an increase in the application of artificial intelligence and end users' growing attention to cost. Over the course of the projection period, a respectable expansion is anticipated in the market for data center power in cloud data centers and corporations. The exponential expansion in cloud computing across the globe due to businesses' growing need for more flexible infrastructure.
Based on geography The Asia Pacific data center power industry is expanding rapidly due to a number of factors. The increasing need for data processing and storage capacity is being driven by factors such as growing internet adoption, fast urbanization, and the expansion of digital services. Additionally, investments in cloud and edge computing technologies as well as government initiatives supporting the development of digital infrastructure are propelling market rise. The growing use of 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also driving up demand for data center power solutions. In order to support the expanding digital economy, the Asia Pacific area is seeing large expenditures in power technology and data center infrastructure.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the data centre power market that have been covered are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ABB, Vertiv Group Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group), Raritan Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., General Electric, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the data center power market on the following basis:
• BY SOLUTION
o Power distribution unit
o UPS
o Busway
• BY END-USER
o Colocation providers
o Cloud providers
o Enterprises
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
ABB
Vertiv Group Corp
Schneider Electric SE
Eaton
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)
Raritan Inc.
Delta Electronics, Inc.
General Electric
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
