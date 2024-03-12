Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,008 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry

CANADA, November 3 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, to discuss the situation in Haiti.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his concern over the ongoing humanitarian, security, and political crises in Haiti. He reiterated the critical need for an inclusive political agreement among Haitian stakeholders to create the conditions for free and fair elections and the restoration of democratic order in Haiti. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Canada’s longstanding support for Haitian-led solutions to the crises the country is facing.

Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed Canada’s ongoing commitment to work closely with Haiti and other regional and international partners, including the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to support Haiti’s stability and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Henry reaffirmed the strong bond between Canada and Haiti.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more