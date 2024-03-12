Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry

CANADA, November 3 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, to discuss the situation in Haiti.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his concern over the ongoing humanitarian, security, and political crises in Haiti. He reiterated the critical need for an inclusive political agreement among Haitian stakeholders to create the conditions for free and fair elections and the restoration of democratic order in Haiti. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Canada’s longstanding support for Haitian-led solutions to the crises the country is facing.

Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed Canada’s ongoing commitment to work closely with Haiti and other regional and international partners, including the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to support Haiti’s stability and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Henry reaffirmed the strong bond between Canada and Haiti.