Lane Closure at WV 88, Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 88, near 1865 Oglebay Drive, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for a water line repair. Flaggers will be directing traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​