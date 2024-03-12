Bluestone Travel Plaza exit on West Virginia Turnpike to close temporarily

Page Content

​​CHARLESTON, WV - Gov. Jim Justice is happy to report that crews are making great progress building the new Bluestone Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. Contractors will temporarily close the travel plaza exit on Monday, March 11, 2024, so they can start work on reconstructing a new exit into the travel plaza.





The plaza is located on I-77 Northbound near Mile Marker 18. The West Virginia Parkways Authority demolished the old travel plaza in May 2023, but the exit remained open so tractor-trailer drivers had a place to pull over and park their vehicles.







The new Bluestone Travel Plaza will have a Wendy’s, Mountain State Market, Exxon service station, and eight electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. There will be seating where travelers can eat or relax, travel information, and clean restrooms.



​



The West Virginia Parkways Authority awarded a $122.8 million contract to Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, W.Va., in February 2023 to demolish and rebuild state-of-the-art Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas from the ground up. Both travel plazas are expected to be open by the busy Thanksgiving 2024 travel period.​​​