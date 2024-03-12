Submit Release
Lane Closure on US 19, Blue Horizon Drive, to Begin Monday, March 11, 2024

There will be a lane closure on US 19, Blue Horizon Drive, between Helmick Road and WV 100, Lazzelle Union Road, located one mile away from the state line, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, for crews to begin preparation work, prior to demolition of the Wades Run bridges. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

