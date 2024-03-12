There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024 through Friday, March 15, 2024, for crews to work on drilling the pile plug wall on Vinegar Hill Road. Daytime operations only.
Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Monday, March 11, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.