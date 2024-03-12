Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024 through Friday, March 15, 2024, for crews to work on drilling the pile plug wall on Vinegar Hill Road. Daytime operations only.

Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​