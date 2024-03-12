Single Lane Closure on Interstate 79, across Big Sandy Creek Bridges, on Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

Interstate 79, across Roane County Route 29, Big Sandy Creek Road, will have a single lane closure across the Big Sandy Creek Bridges, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2024, and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for a bridge inspection.

Motorists should not experience any significant delays; however, they are asked to use caution in the work zone and follow the direction of all traffic control devices. Flagging personnel will be present on Roane County 29, Big Sandy Creek Road to help maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​