Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,008 in the last 365 days.

Single Lane Closure on Interstate 79, across Big Sandy Creek Bridges, on Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

Interstate 79, across Roane County Route 29, Big Sandy Creek Road, will have a single lane closure across the Big Sandy Creek Bridges, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2024, and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for a bridge inspection.

Motorists should not experience any significant delays; however, they are asked to use caution in the work zone and follow the direction of all traffic control devices. Flagging personnel will be present on Roane County 29, Big Sandy Creek Road to help maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Single Lane Closure on Interstate 79, across Big Sandy Creek Bridges, on Monday, March 11, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more