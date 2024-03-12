Lane Closures on WV 68, Across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, Beginning on Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

There will be single lane closures on WV 68, across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 11, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for bridge repairs.



Motorists traveling on WV 68 should not experience delays; however, they are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​