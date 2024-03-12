Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,008 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on WV 68, Across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, Beginning on Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

There will be single lane closures on WV 68, across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 11, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for bridge repairs. 
 
 Motorists traveling on WV 68 should not experience delays; however, they are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. 
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Lane Closures on WV 68, Across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, Beginning on Monday, March 11, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more