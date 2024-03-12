PHILIPPINES, March 12 - Press Release

March 12, 2024 Villar espouses preventing fires CITING the increases in fire incidents especially the past years. Senator Cynthia A. Villar renewed her call for unity and cooperation to thwart fire incidents. Speaking during the 2024 Fire Prevention Month celebration at the Villar Foundation Hall in Las Piñas City on Saturday, March 9, Villar said these traits are embodied in the celebration's theme for this year- "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa." "I believe that instead of depending on our fire fighters to put off fires, everyone must be responsible to avoid causing fires," stressed Villar. She said March was declared "Fire Prevention Month" in 1966 under Proclamation No. 115-A since this is the start of summer season in the Philippines. "And based on the Philippine statiatics, fire incidents in the country increases during March," also said Villar. In the Philippines, she said, the major causes of fires in residential areas defective electrical connections and electrical overloading, unattended candle light, a stove or oven which was not turn off, cigarette butts, and storage of combustible materials like paint. "So we have to be check on these causes of fires," said Villar. She related that they also been embarking on activities to increase awareness and knowledge of residents and communities in preventing fires. She related data from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) showing that a 25 percent increase in the number of fire incidents in the first two months of this year. Since January 1 until March 1, 3,044 fires occurred. In the same period last year, there were 2,424 fire incidents. Records from the BFP also shows that 15,900 fires occurred in 2023 which is 21 percent higher than the 13,133 fire incidents in 2022. According to the senator, they intend to lower the number of fire incidents to guarantee the safety of our people. "So we are continuously reminding our people about the causes of fires and how to prevent themparticularly during this Fire Prevention Month." A Fire Safety Lecture for the public was held. The topics included Fire Causes, Development Stages, Classes of Fire and Contributing Factors, Good housekeeping on Cooking and keeping LPG, Electrical Fire Safety at Home, Exit Drills In The Home or EDITH (Emergency Drill In The Home) and Fire Suppression Methods using Ordinary Materials. There was also Fire Extinguishment Drills by the fire personnel from BFRV Fire Station and C5 Fire Station. Villar, isinusulong ang pag-iwas sa sunog DAHIL sa patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso ng mga sunog, muling nanawagan si Senator Cynthia A. Villar ng pagkakaisa at kooperasyon upang maiwasan ang sunog. Sa kanyang pananalita sa 2024 Fire Prevention Month celebration sa Villar Foundation Hall sa Las Piñas City nitong Sabado,March 9, sinabi ni Villar na nakapaloob ang mga ugaling ito sa tema ng pagdiriwang sa taong ito- "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa." "I believe that instead of depending on our fire fighters to put off fires, everyone must be responsible to avoid causing fires," giit ni Villar. Ipinahayag niya na sa ilalim ng Proclamation No. 115-A, idineklara noong 1966 ang Marso na "Fire Prevention Month" dahil ito ang simula ng summer season sa Pilipinas. "And based on the Philippine statiatics, fire incidents in the country increases during March," sabi pa ni Villar. Sa Pilipinas, ang mga pangunahing sanhi ng sunog ay ang sirang electrical connections at electrical overloading, naiwang nakasinding kandila o stove o oven, upos ng sigarilyo at pag-imbak ng combustible materials gaya ng pintura. "So we have to be check on these causes of fires," ani Villar. "We have also been embarking on activities to increase awareness and knowledge of residents and communities in preventing fires," dagdag pa niya. Ipinunto niya ang mga datos mula sa Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) na nagpapakita na 25 percent na pagtaas sa bilang ng sunog sa dalawang unang buwan ng taong ito. Simula January 1 hanggang March 1, mayroon tayong 3,044 sunog. Sa parehong panahon noong 2023, nagkaroon tayo ng 2,424 sunog. Sa buong taon ng 2023, may 15,900 sunog na 21 percent ang taas sa 13,133 sunog noong 2022. Ayon sa senador, layunin nilang pababain ang bilang ng sunog upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng taumbayan. "So we are continuously reminding our people about the causes of fires and how to prevent them particularly during this Fire Prevention Month." Idinaos para sa publiko ang Fire Safety Lecture na may mga paksa na Fire Causes, Development Stages; Classes of Fire and Contributing Factors; Good housekeeping on Cooking and keeping LPG; Electrical Fire Safety at Home, Exit Drills In The Home or EDITH (Emergency Drill In The Home)at Fire Suppression Methods gamit ang mga ordinaryong bagay. Nagkaroon din ng Fire Extinguishment Drills ang fire personnel mula sa BFRV Fire Station at C5 Fire Station.