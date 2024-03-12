Submit Release
Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Visiting Delegation of Young Japanese Scholars

On March 11, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong met with a visiting delegation of young Japanese scholars led by Professor Shingo Eguchi from Nanzan University of Japan.

Liu briefed the Japanese side on China's "Two Sessions" and China's economic situation, and elaborated on China's policy toward Japan and China's position on Japan's discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, history and other issues.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on practical cooperation, and academic as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Japan.

