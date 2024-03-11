IBHE Awards $1.4 Million to Nursing Schools Across the State

ILLINOIS, March 11 - Funding will help meet healthcare workforce needs in Illinois





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) has awarded nursing school grants to 12 institutions of higher education across the state - totaling $1.4 million - for fiscal year 2024. The grants awarded to higher education institutions will help increase the number of registered professional nurses with high-quality postsecondary credentials to meet the demands of the workforce. The amount of grant funds awarded nearly doubled compared to the previous year thanks to an increase in funds in Governor J.B. Pritzker's fiscal year 2024 budget supported by the General Assembly.





"These funds will help nursing programs prepare students for a successful career and meet the demands of the healthcare industry at a time when the health professional shortage and the critical work nurses perform have become more evident than ever," said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. "We are pleased to partner with institutions to help prepare the nurses of tomorrow and meet the goals of the higher education strategic plan to close equity gaps."





Nursing school grants will be used to enhance nursing programs and efforts to close equity gaps in enrollment, course completion, graduation, and licensure by underrepresented students. Funds may be used for hiring additional nursing faculty and staff, developing and expanding instructional programs and modalities, expanding academic support services, improving classroom and lab spaces, purchasing equipment and instructional materials, and more.





Grants were awarded through a competitive application process where institutions submitted disaggregated data about the enrollment, retention, completion, and job placement rates of their students during a multi-year period and how grant funds would be used to enhance their program's efforts to close equity gaps and improve student success.





Below is a detailed list of nursing school grant recipient institutions.



