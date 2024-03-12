Mr. Hoa’au, the new PS for Justice and Legal Affairs briefed by the Registrar General Office

Mr. Sholto Manebosa (Deputy Registrar General) explained to the new permanent secretary (Mr. George Hoa’au) of Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs the function of the scanner machines that been currently use in the registrar general office while Mr. Reginald Poraiwai, Chief Registrar General standing from left observing the discussion.

The new Permanent Secretary (PS) for Justice and Legal Affairs, Mr. George Hoa’au was successfully briefed by the Registrar General’s Office (RGO) on their mandated areas of responsibilities. This was during his tour of the five justice agencies including the High Court.

PS Hoa’au in his opening remarks, noted that “we must work the corridors of our agencies for us to feel their heart beats. In the absence of this, we merely exist merely in our positions and cannot make genuine contribution to any government policy.”

The Registrar General (Ag), Mr Sholto Manebosa during his presentation, outlined that the RGO is responsible for all “registrations under the Acts of Parliament, Land and Titles Act, Solomon Islands UK Trademark Act, Solomon Islands UK Patent Act, UK (protection) Design Act, Trade Union Act, Copyright Act, Adoption Act, Wills, Probate and Administration Act, and Public Trustee Act.”

Mr. Manebosa further outlined noted that the RGC is also responsible for securing the maintenance of and access to all documents relevant to the above Acts of Parliament in the Solomon Islands. In particular, its essential services are “Land Dealings and Registered Documents. These includes: Registering a Land Dealing, Access to a Wills Probate, Registering a Birth/Marriage/Death, Registering a United Kingdom Trademark/Patent and Registering a Trade Union.”

In response, PS Mr. Hoa’au remarked that his administrative focus is to first getting the basics right. He alluded to the importance for him to listen to understand the current priorities, challenges of the Registrar General’s office. As stressed to the other agencies during his briefing tour, PS Hoa’au mentioned that HQ has to continually ask itself, how it must render support in such a way that, the RGO and staff perform to their very best.

The Registrar General (Ag), Mr. Manebosa and PS Mr. Hoa’au agrees to continue having genuine conversations for an effective working relationship this year.

